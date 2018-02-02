Friends raise thousands for Lancaster charity

Two prolific fundraisers from Morecambe presented a cheque for £2,100 to CancerCare in Lancaster.

Freda Addison and Edith Farrar, who live in Bare, put on a ‘Lancashire Evening’ featuring Norman Prince, formerly of the Houghton Weavers, and Paul Johnston, formerly of Five Penny Piece.

The cheque, which Freda and Edith presented at CancerCare’s monthly coffee morning at Slynedales on Slyne Road, included funds raised throughout 2017.

Freda and Edith also give talks, organise outings and host an annual holiday to Scotland for the community.

Neil Townsend, chief executive of CancerCare, praised the ladies’s efforts.