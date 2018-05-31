French guests’ county treats

Carnforth welcomed visitors from its twin town Sailly-Sur-La-Lys in Northern France.

Members of the French party arrived for this year’s visit to spend a few days with their English friends.

Outgoing Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Roger Mace and his wife at an illustrated talk on the King's Own Royal Lancaster Regiment by Peter Donnelly at Lancaster Museum.

They were greeted by the outgoing Mayor of Carnforth, Coun Pat Woof.

Lesley Simon, president of the Carnforth and District Twinning Association presented her counterpart from Sailly, Rachida Bounoua, together with the Mayor of Sailly, Jean-Claude Thorez, with a commemorative framed picture depicting scenes of Carnforth.

The photographs were taken by local photographer Ginny Koppenhol.

This year’s activities included a guided tour of historic Lancaster and trips to Samlesbury Hall, Hoghton Tower and Windermere. The visit ended with a Scottish-themed evening of haggis, whisky, singing and dancing.

During the visit to Lancaster, the group attended an illustrated talk on the King’s Own Royal Lancaster Regiment by Peter Donnelly at Lancaster Museum, where they were greeted by the outgoing Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Mace, and his wife.

This was Coun Mace’s last official function as Mayor of Lancaster.