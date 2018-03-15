Free workshops in Lancaster inspired by oral history project

Another chance to explore the lives of local people born before the First World War and learn from an award winning writer is being offered for free in Lancaster.

North West poet, Mandy Coe is leading workshops on March 17 inspired by the Elizabeth Roberts Working Class Oral History Archive which captured the voices and memories of people in Preston, Lancaster and Barrow from 1890 up until the 1970s.

She is one of several artists brought together by the Lancaster-based arts and heritage company, Mirador, to take part in their latest project – Walking In Others Footsteps – a celebration of the digitisation of the archive by the Regional Heritage Centre at Lancaster University.

Email george@miradorarts.co.uk to register.