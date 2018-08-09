Free walks and talks with Morecambe Bay festival

Morecambe Bay Partnership’s Festival of the Bay offers a range of free walks and talks with experts where you can discover important woodland sites, take in magnificent 360-degree views of the Lake District fells or even encounter islands and castles.

The walks are: Exploring Hampsfell on Saturday (August 11) at 2pm; The South Walney Discovery Walk on Wednesday, August 15 at 1pm; Sunday, August 19 at 10am walk to Piel Island ; Wednesday, September 12 - a talk by Historic Englands Marcus Jeacock, about Warton Crag at 7.30pm and Saturday, September 29 at 1.15pm, avian arrivals and departures on Foulney Island.

Book at www.morecambebay.org.uk/events.