Free walks and talks with Morecambe Bay festival

Morecambe Bay views. Clam waters. Peaceful. Fishing Boats.
Morecambe Bay views. Clam waters. Peaceful. Fishing Boats.
Share this article

Morecambe Bay Partnership’s Festival of the Bay offers a range of free walks and talks with experts where you can discover important woodland sites, take in magnificent 360-degree views of the Lake District fells or even encounter islands and castles.

The walks are: Exploring Hampsfell on Saturday (August 11) at 2pm; The South Walney Discovery Walk on Wednesday, August 15 at 1pm; Sunday, August 19 at 10am walk to Piel Island ; Wednesday, September 12 - a talk by Historic Englands Marcus Jeacock, about Warton Crag at 7.30pm and Saturday, September 29 at 1.15pm, avian arrivals and departures on Foulney Island.

Book at www.morecambebay.org.uk/events.