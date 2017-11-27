Frank Turner to play town hall show for Lancaster and Morecambe charities

Folk-rock troubadour Frank Turner has announced a special charity gig in Lancaster in the New Year.

And all of the proceeds from the show will go to the Lancaster Boys and Girls Club, and Morecambe Bay Foodbank.

Frank Turner’s sister, Joanna Young is the Chair of Trustees of both charities and lives in Lancaster.

The event at Lancaster Town Hall on January 21 2018 will be put on by From The Fields, the team behind Kendal Calling, Bluedot Festival and Live From Jodrell Bank

Tickets will go on sale on Friday December 1 HERE, priced at £19.50, and with a capacity of 650 at the venue tickets are likely to sell out fast.

The supporting bill will be announced in the coming weeks.

Turer will be playing a solo acoustic show on the night.

He said: “I’m excited to be heading back to Lancaster - it’s been a while! - for a show for some great causes, part-organised by my older sister, who lives in the city. See you all there.”

Joanna Young, Chair of Trustees at Morecambe Bay Food Bank and Lancaster Boys and Girls Club said: “Both the Lancaster Boys and Girls Club and the Morecambe Bay Foodbank are fantastic charities who make a real difference to people here in Lancaster and Morecambe and it’s a privilege to work with both.

“I’m so happy that Frank has succumbed to my sisterly arm twisting and is playing a Lancaster show!

“I hope we can raise much needed funds on the night.”