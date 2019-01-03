Francis Rossi tour comes to Lancaster Grand

Francis Rossi, founder of the mighty Status Quo, is gearing up for a busy 2019.

Rossi, a bona fide musical legend, has confirmed the release of a collaborative album with vocalist Hannah Rickard, a new autobiography written with Mick Wall and a spoken word UK tour which will see him and Wall tour the country discussing the Quo guitarist’s illustrious career and taking questions from fans.

Rossi will share the secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening at 36 theatres across the UK.

Francis Rossi comes to Lancaster Grand on May 1, 7.30pm.

Tickets £25 from 01524 64695.