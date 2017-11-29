Four Harry Potter books stolen in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information after four Harry Potter moleskin books were stolen from a shop in Lancaster.

Police are keen to speak to the man in this photograph regarding a shoplifting offence which happened at the Ryman’s store in Lancaster.

The Harry Potter books, valued at £88, were stolen on September 25 at around 1.40pm.

Police have recently released the CCTV picture.

If you have any information then please email 7302@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference LC-20170926-0474 if you have any information.