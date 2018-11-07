Former Heysham to Belfast ship Duke of Lancaster to become ‘zombie experience’

A beached ship that once ferried passengers between Heysham and Belfast is set to become the new base for a terrifying “zombie experience” company.

The TSS Duke of Lancaster, a railway steamer built at the same shipyard as the Titanic, has been beached near Mostyn Docks on the River Dee since 1979.

It was destined to start a new life as a floating leisure and retail complex named the Fun Ship, but it was at the centre of a series of legal battles lasting nearly 30 years.

But now the rusting vessel, which once provided silver service dining for passengers travelling to Ireland, Scotland and Europe, is being brought back into use by Zombie Infection – a major supplier of “zombie experiences”.

“Over the last few years, we have worked hard to build a strong and trustworthy relationship with the owners of the Duke of Lancaster ship,” a spokesman for Zombie Infection told the Daily Post.

“The impressive ocean liner has seen its fair share of disappointment, so it’s with great pleasure that after safety and logistic improvements, a lot of paint, love and affection, we are now able to bring this amazing venue to our international fan base and beyond.

“We want to assure the local and national population that we will, in partnership with the owners, take good care of her and bring her back to her well and truly back to her glory days.”

The new attraction is due to open on January 26. The company recently put a call out for actors to play ‘zombie scientists” on the ship.