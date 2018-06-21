Football freestyler in Lancaster

Football fans and their families can go to a free soccer event at Marketgate Shopping Centre on Saturday (June 23).

Shoppers can see the skills of professional football freestyler, Jamie Knight. Jamie will be dribbling his way into the shopping centre and showcasing his skills at intervals between 11am and 4pm.

Kids can also tackle the free workshop hosted by Jamie himself as he demonstrates and teaches his keepy-uppys, among other impressive skills.

Mike Taylor, interim centre manager of Marketgate Shopping Centre, said: “We hope everyone enjoys the fantastic football activities on the day.”

For more information, visit the website: www.marketgatelancaster.co.uk.