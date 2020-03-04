Food waste collection trial to start in Heysham

Residents in Heysham are being asked to do their bit towards tackling climate change by taking part in a food waste recycling trial.

More than 700 households in the Windermere Park/Saxon Heights area of Heysham will be receiving a kitchen caddy, a kerbside caddy and supply of compostable bin liners in readiness for the six month trial starting on Monday, March 30.

The aim of the trial is to test the impact of additional food waste collections on existing waste and recycling services and for the county council to test its sorting and composting process.

All food waste can be recycled, including leftovers, peelings, dairy products, fruit and vegetables, pasta, bread, cakes, meat, fish and bones and tea and coffee grounds.

Those taking part in the trial have been asked to put their caddies out on their normal collection day (every Monday) alongside their other bins and boxes.

UK households currently throw away around 7.2 million tonnes of food every year.

The government's Environment Bill outlines plans for food waste to be collected separately from all households by 2023.

.As part of the government’s strategy to tackle climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, it’s anticipated that it won’t be too long before councils are being asked to provide a weekly food waste collection service.

To help prepare for potential changes, Lancaster City Council is working in partnership with Lancashire County Council, the waste management authority, to trial a weekly food collection service within a designated area of the district.

Councillor David Brookes, Cabinet member for waste and recycling, said: "We are really pleased to be involved in trialling the reintroduction of food waste collections in Lancashire. Composting food waste will substantially reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions compared to sending it to landfill, where it breaks down without oxygen and releases methane - a greenhouse gas that has a much stronger effect on global heating than carbon dioxide. By weight, food makes up almost a quarter of an average household's grey bin, so finding a better way of dealing with it can make a big difference.

"Carrying out this trial will put us in a good position if, as expected, weekly food waste collection becomes the required national standard in the next few years. It is also a step in the right direction as part of the council's efforts to tackle the climate emergency."

All residents taking part in the trial have received a letter about the scheme.

Further information and instructions by way of a leaflet will be delivered nearer the time.