Food hall’s 25 cake Bake Off challenge

A food hall held its very own Bake Off challenge when it invited 25 customers to make a cake to celebrate its silver anniversary.

Bakers from across the region took part in the 25-cake challenge which was judged by former Great British Bake Off winner Nancy Birtwhistle alongside Country Harvest owners Mike Clark and Gay Penn.

The event was held in a marquee in the grounds of Country Harvest, on the A65 in Ingleton, and even Nancy said there were certain similarities between the event and the TV series she won in 2014!

The standard of the bakes was extremely high, but the overall winner was Louise Chaplow who stunned the judges by creating three crates full of vegetables – all made out of different flavoured cake.

Louise won a trophy, £250 in cash and will now make the Food Hall’s official ‘birthday’ cake for its anniversary in October.

Nancy later gave a demonstration which was attended by more than 100 people.

The event was sponsored by River’s Edge Holiday Home and Lodge Park, Bentham.