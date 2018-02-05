Fly-tipping investigation in Halton and Heysham

Lancaster City Council are investigating a number of fly-tipping offences in the area.

An investigation has been launched after rubbish was dumped on Peel Avenue in Heysham.

Rubbish was also dumped at Denny Beck Car Park in Halton which was reported to the council by a member of the public.

Lancaster City Council have said if anyone has any information as to who is responsible please get in touch via email at environmentalhealth@lancaster.gov.uk or call 01524 582935.

Any information provided will be kept confidential.