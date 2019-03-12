Flood alert issued for river Lune as Galgate businessman prepares for the worst

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the river Lune.

River levels are rising on the river as a result of persistent heavy rainfall overnight on Monday March 11.

Consequently, flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected at lunchtime today, March 12.

Flooding already affecting low lying land and roads from Kirkby Lonsdale to Conder Green including Ingleton, High and Low Bentham, Wray, Hornby, Carnforth, Caton, Halton, Lancaster, Scotforth and Galgate.

In Galgate, a businessman whose workshop has flooded five times in the last eight years says he is preparing for the worst.

Stephen Gammon, owner of KLS Motors Ltd in Galgate, put out a plea for help on social media after heavy rain hit the village overnight on Monday, March 11.

He said that the river Conder has risen significantly overnight, and that if it carries on raining, his business would flood again.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds over the coming days, as Storm Gareth, the third named storm of 2019, makes its way to the North West.

Stephen, who has run KLS Motors for 30 years, was initially asking for people to help dig out part of the river, but has since been visited by the Environment Agency, who said this was not possible as it is private land.

“We have flooded five time since 2011 and have only just replaced all the equipment lost in the flood in November 2017,” he said.

“The river has come right up.

“The riverbank has been built right up on the other side so it will push the water up on this side.

At the moment it’s flooding the field opposite.

“When that happens, it comes through our workshop. If it carries on raining over the next couple of days, we’ll flood again.

“The Environment Agency have been and said they’re going to see if they can do anything about it. But at the moment there’s very little we can do.”

High river levels are possible on the Rivers Greta, Wenning, Hindburn, Roeburn, Keer, Lune, Conder, Burrow Beck and their tributaries.

The Environment Agency said: “We expect river levels to remain high until mid-afternoon on 12/03/19.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

“This message will be updated in eight hours, or as the situation changes.”