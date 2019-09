Emergency crews were called to fires in two Morecambe roads just minutes apart on Sunday lunchtime.

Two fire engines from Morecambe attended a blaze in a first floor flat in Devonshire Road at around 12.03pm.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile, reader John Atkinson took this photo of a van on fire in Buckingham Road at around 12.15pm.