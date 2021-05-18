Flags lowered to half mast in Carnforth following tragic Heysham explosion

The Town Mayor, Councillor Larry Branyan said: "Our thoughts are with George's family and those injured. This is a deeply tragic incident, and we are once again grateful and inspired by the way that our communities have rallied round to support their friends and neighbours in their time of need.

"We are also grateful and proud of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Lancashire Police, gas service engineers and all our emergency responders and colleagues at Lancaster City Council for their professionalism, bravery and teamwork."

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, was killed in the suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham during the early hours of Sunday, May 16.

Flags at Carnforth War Memorial and the Civic Hall have been lowered to half-mast following the tragic events in Heysham

Four other people were injured, two are in a critical condition and two suffered minor injuries.