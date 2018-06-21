First World War books on display in Arkholme

Books and ephemera from the First World War will be displayed at Arkholme Book Fair this Saturday.

Provincial Booksellers Fairs Association traders have been invited to display their most interesting WW1 related material to mark the historic event in Arkholme.

One standout publication is The Mudhook from May 1918 (Vol 1 No.5) printed in Boulogne.

This scarce magazine was produced for the 63rd (Royal Naval) Division.

In addition, Halewood Books will have a large, rare original First World War photograph album containing 23 pages of unique images of battlefields and haunting devastation.

The PBFA Arkholme Book Fair opens its doors at 10am till 4pm Saturday, June 23 at the Arkholme village hall.

Entry is £1 on the door.