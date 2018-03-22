Firefighters called to chimney fire in Heysham

Fire crews from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to a house in Heysham on Tuesday evening after fire broke out in the chimney.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Westminster Road just before 5.30pm after a member of the public reported seeing smoke in a first floor bedroom.

When they arrived they found a small amount of smoke in a second floor bedroom.

Upon investigation with a thermal imaging camera they found the incident involved the chimney.

Crews assisted in dealing with the fire in the chimney and made the scene safe. There were no casualties.