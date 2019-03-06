Firefighters called after plastic garden furniture goes up in flames in Lancaster

A fire involving plastic garden furniture in Lancaster saw crews called out this afternoon.

Fire crews from Lancaster and Morecambe were called to reports of a fire at a property in Oxford Street, Lancaster at 1.25pm.

A generic shot of Oxford Street, Lancaster where the fire happened (Image: Google)

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved plastic garden furniture and guttering at the rear of the property.

They added: "Firefighters used one hose reel and triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera."

Fire crews were at the scene approximately 45 minutes.

No casualties were reported.