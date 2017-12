Firefighters were called out to a fire in the living room of a bungalow in Morecambe.

Crews went to the semi-detached house on Marton Drive at 8.32pm on December 28.

Equipped with breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract smoke from the property.

There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is to be established.