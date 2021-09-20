Fire crews tackle vehicle and caravan blaze near Lancaster

Smoke rising from the scene on Saturday morning. Photo by Tony North

Crews were called out just before 9am to land by Foley Farm, off Folly Lane, close to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

Smoke could be seen rising from the scene from across the area.

Six fire engines from Carnforth, Lancaster, Morecambe, Silverdale and Fulwood attended the incident, which involved two caravans and a vehicle.

Crews at the scene on Saturday morning. Photo by Tony North

Firefighters used two jets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.