Fire crews tackle vehicle and caravan blaze near Lancaster
Six fire engines attended a vehicle and caravan fire near the Bay Gateway in Slyne on Saturday morning.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 10:54 am
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 4:24 pm
Crews were called out just before 9am to land by Foley Farm, off Folly Lane, close to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Smoke could be seen rising from the scene from across the area.
Six fire engines from Carnforth, Lancaster, Morecambe, Silverdale and Fulwood attended the incident, which involved two caravans and a vehicle.
Firefighters used two jets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.