Search

Fire at building site sparks emergency

Two fire engines attended the fire at the back of Caton Road
Two fire engines attended the fire at the back of Caton Road

Fire crews were called out to a fire which started in machinery at a building site in Lancaster.

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended the fire at the back of Caton Road after a pump, that had been clearing the site of water, burst into flames.

Crews arrived just after 6pm on Thursday, to find the machine "well-alight" and set about combating the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Fire crews responded to a fire call to a building site where construction machinery was on fire.

"We gained access to the site and the fire was well alight when we arrived.

"We used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire."

Nobody was injured in the incident.