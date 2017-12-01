Fire at building site sparks emergency

Fire crews were called out to a fire which started in machinery at a building site in Lancaster.
Two fire engines from Lancaster attended the fire at the back of Caton Road after a pump, that had been clearing the site of water, burst into flames.
Crews arrived just after 6pm on Thursday, to find the machine "well-alight" and set about combating the blaze.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Fire crews responded to a fire call to a building site where construction machinery was on fire.
"We gained access to the site and the fire was well alight when we arrived.
"We used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire."
Nobody was injured in the incident.
