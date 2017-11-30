Fielding represents England at Four Nations Billiards Tournament

Local player Eddie Fielding, who plays on the national billiards circuit and has finished the year sixth in the rankings, was recently selected to play for the seven-man England team in the annual Four Nations Billiards Tournament in Austria.

The matches were played at the Billiards and Snooker Academy in Vienna.

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Vienna welcomed all the teams, officials and referees.

The format was each player in each team played several different opponents in matches of English billiards, the winner being the player scoring the most points over an hour and a half of play.

Each win was worth two points and there was live streaming of certain matches by the Austrian national TV network.

England regained the trophy by beating Austria, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to top the table with a 12 point margin.

Northern Ireland were second, the Republic of Ireland finished third and Austria fourth.