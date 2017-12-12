Festive changes to Lancaster City Council services and facilities

There will be a number of changes to the availability of council services and facilities this Christmas.

Lancaster and Morecambe town halls will close for Christmas at 3pm on December 22 and re-open at 9am on December 27. On December 29, the town halls will close at 3pm and re-open at 9am on January 2.

The facilities and buildings at Williamson Park including the Butterfly House will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (last entry to the butterfly house will be 2.15pm) and will be closed to the public on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The park itself will remain open throughout.

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre will be closed on December 25 and 26 and January 1.

There will also be minor changes to the swimming times, gym opening times, spa opening times and fitness classes at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre throughout Christmas week. For more information on opening times, customers can pick up a Christmas leaflet from the centre or visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/saltayre

Lancaster Visitor Information Centre will close for Christmas on December 23 at 4pm and re-open on December 27 at 10am. The centre will close again for New Year’s Day and re-open on January 2 at 10am. Morecambe Visitor Information Centre will close for Christmas on December 23 at 5pm and re-open on December 27 at 9.30am. It will close again for New Year’s Day and re-open on January 2 at 9.30am.