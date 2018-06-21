Festival cash is up for grabs

Morecambe Town Council now has funding available towards festivals and events .

The events must take place in Morecambe between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

Applications must relate to Festivals and Events taking place within Morecambe Town Council boundary.

The total budget available is £50,000.

Priority will be given to events that attract visitors to the town that will enhance the business economy through increased hotel/guest house bookings etc, that engage local communities, that provide value for money eg match funding, or that demonstrate progression towards self-sustainability.

They must demonstrate partnership working with promoters, businesses etc, robust financial management, and a clear and appropriate marketing campaign. All applications will be assessed via a two tier process via the Festival and Events Committee and Council.

For more information please contact David Croxall on 01524 422929 or by email at clerk@morecambe.gov.uk

The closing date for applications is Monday August20, 2018 at noon. Applications may be submitted by email or post.