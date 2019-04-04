Fears of people trapped in Morecambe flat fire prompts emergency response

Firefighters responded to reports that someone might be trapped in a flat fire in Morecambe last night (Wednesday, April 3).



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said they received an 999 call at 10.52pm from a member of the public.

Fire crews from Morecambe and Lancaster responded to a reports of a person trapped in a first-floor flat in Clarence Street, Morecambe at 10.52pm on Wednesday, April 3.

The person said they feared that someone might be trapped in a fire in a first-floor flat in Clarence Street.

The call prompted an emergency response with three fire engines and crews, two from Morecambe and one from Lancaster.

But on attending the flat, fire crews discovered that the fire had already been put out.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "No-one was in fact trapped or injured and the fire, that had started in a sofa, was already out."

The fire service added that the emergency call was made "in good faith" and was not a hoax.