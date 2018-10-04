Farsley Celtic 2-0 Lancaster City

Lancaster City were left frustrated as Farsley Celtic came away with all three points at ‘The Nest’ on Tuesday night.

Celtic started off brightly and City, who have become accustomed to conceding early on, almost did the same again when Adam Clayton headed just over from a corner.

It was a steady start from City who tried to ease their way into the game.

Fifteen minutes in and Matty Blinkhorn almost broke clear as he latched onto a long ball but he fired his effort wide.

City kept coming forward in numbers and Charlie Russell almost broke the deadlock, striking from range but he could not test Trenerry in the Farsley goal.

The Celts were making life difficult for themselves with wayward loose balls, the weather conditions not helping, and City worked themselves another good opportunity when Blinkhorn held up the ball up well and played in Russell, who fired wide.

The rest of the half saw few chances with Farsley Celtic just looking to ease their way into it but the conditions ultimately were playing a part.

City had the second half’s first chance with Blinkhorn clipping a shot wide of the far post.

Celtic made changes and it paid dividends when Paul Walker came on and volleyed in with virtually his first touch.

Less than a minute later Higgins nodded home from a corner to make it 2-0 and effectively finish Lancaster off as the second goal looked to deflate the Dolly Blues.

Their next break did not come until the 79th minute when Tom Kilifin drove forward into the box, passing to Rob Wilson who fired over.

In the end it just was not enough from Craig Stanley’s men in his final game as caretaker boss.

New manager Mark Fell would have had a close eye on what he believes is a ‘good squad’ that he has to work with.

His first game in charge will be at home to Basford on Saturday.