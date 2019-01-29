Family pays tribute to Lancaster schoolgirl who died in M61 collision

The family of a 12-year-old girl who died following a collision on the M61 have paid tribute to their “hardworking, loving, caring, amazing girl”.

Central Lancaster High School pupil Ebony Gould died in hospital after being involved in a collision on the M61 northbound between junction 9 and the M6 at Bamber Bridge at around 8pm on Saturday January 26.

Ebony Gould, who died following a collision on the M61 on Saturday January 26.

She was a passenger in a Nissan Micra which left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation before rebounding into the road where it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Ducato motorhome.

A foreign registered Audi A4 then collided with the rear of the Fiat, and a Ford Fiesta then collided with the central barrier.

Ebony, from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she sadly died of her injuries.

Her family paid tribute to her, saying: “Heaven has gained the most hardworking, loving, caring, amazing girl and she is going be missed by so many.”

The driver of the Nissan, a 27 year old woman from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries. No other parties were injured.

A crowdfunding page has been set up in memory of Ebony and can be found here

A statement from Central Lancaster High School on Facebook said: “It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the death of one of our much-loved pupils. Our school community is heartbroken by this tragic news.

“Our student support team and teachers are available to support all of our pupils in school and we are working with the Bereavement Office and CancerCare in Lancaster to offer bereavement counselling to pupils.”

The two occupants of the Audi fled the scene and are now being sought by police. They are described as Eastern European men in their 30s and around six feet tall.

One of the men was bald and was wearing a navy bomber jacket. The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall.

The road was closed for five hours for collision investigation work.

Sgt Marc Glass of Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Ebony’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation into the collision continues. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed it or has information about the occupants of the Audi and has not yet spoken with police to come forward”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1279 of January 26th. Information can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.