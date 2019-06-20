Family pay tribute to ‘handsome hero’ who died after falling from roof in Lancaster

Tributes have been paid to 21-year-old Zach Day, whose organs have already been used to save another life.

Zach, from Halton, fell from a roof in Alexandra Road in Lancaster at around 11am on Thursday, June 13.

Zach Day

He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with serious head injuries but sadly died three days later.

His mother, Teresa Day, paid tribute to the former St Joseph’s Primary and Our Lady’s High School pupil, saying that it is “without a doubt the most painful loss imaginable”.

Zach’s organs were donated following his death, and his family said they had received a phone call confirming that his liver has already saved the life of someone who had less than a week to live, and that this had brought them some comfort.

Zach is one of four siblings - he has a sister, Lurelle, and two brothers, Mitchell and Bobby.

His mum Teresa said: “I never ever thought I would have to write a message like this.

“I don’t think anyone ever anticipates the loss of a child. It is without a doubt the most painful loss imaginable.

Thank you for all the messages, tributes and memories, they have been such a comfort at this heartbreaking time.

“We can’t possibly reply to all of them, the amount has been overwhelming, each of them has been a great comfort.

“Not sure how we are gonna move forward without him, but our faith in Jesus is keeping us strong, thank you to everyone who has prayed for us, we honestly believe this is how we are coping, please keep them coming.

“I do appreciate all the people that want to be with me and visit me, I honestly am not feeling up to visitors at the moment.

“I just want my immediate family with me who are already by my side.

“Rest in peace my handsome hero! Life is never gonna be the same again.”

Police are not treating Zach’s death as suspicious.

Lancashire Police said they were called at 11.10am on Thursday June 13 to reports that a man had fallen from a roof on Alexandra Road in Lancaster.

A spokeswoman said: “The man discharged himself from hospital on June 14 but was located and returned voluntarily that day.

“He sadly passed away in hospital on June 16.

“The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the Coroner.”