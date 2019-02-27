Family pay tribute to former Lancaster Mayor Woodie who brought ‘love, laughter and song to us all’

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a “hardworking, passionate, and humorous” family man and former Mayor of Lancaster.

Paul Woodruff, who lived in Halton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday February 19 at Hillcroft Nursing Home in Carnforth, aged 75.

The independent city councillor of 22 years was much loved by many within the community, as a councillor, and as the owner of Woodie’s Snack Bar at The Crook O’ Lune near Caton.

Hundreds of people took to social media to pay their respects.

In a tribute, his family said: “Dad was a truly larger than life character and brought love, laughter and song to us all. He enjoyed nothing more than making people smile.

“He worked incridibly hard all his life for his family who meant the absolute world to him. He applied the same work ethic to his local community Halton-with-Aughton, serving as an elected city councillor for more than a 20 years. The amount of well wishes our family has recieved since his passing is a true testemant to just how loved and respected he is.

“We will miss him unimaginably but he leaves us with a liftime of wonderful memories that we will cherish forever.”

Lancaster City Council’s current Mayor Coun Andrew Kay also paid tribute. He said: “Paul was an exceptionally hard working councillor and passionate about doing what he believed was right for those living within his ward and for the community that he personally knew and loved.

“Also known as ‘Woodie’, Paul had a fantastic sense of humour and both as a councillor and local business owner he had time for everyone he met and approached everything with humour and a smile on his face. It is without doubt that he will be sorely missed by many and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

In 2017 Paul was diagnosed with Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and his health deteriorated rapidly.

He leaves behind his wife Dee, four children Julie, Lisa, Adam, and Sarah, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. His funeral will take place at Beetham Crematorium at 12.30pm on March 7, followed by a celebration of his life at The Scarthwaite Hotel near Caton.

Many people paid tribute to Paul via social media.

Michael Gardner said: “Oh no. He was one of the good ones. Had many a smashing bacon buttie and steaming hot mug of tea off him after a long walk. RIP buddy.”

Paula Michelle Wilson said: “So so sad to hear this yesterday, such a lovely man respected and loved by many. My sincere condolences to all the family.”

Helen Khan said: “A lovely man. He did so much for others. He will be missed. Thinking of his family and sending deepest condolences.”

Angela Kirk said: “Genuinely gutted at this news. Such a nice man and my favourite councillor when working as a reporter in the area. My fondest memory is of randomly bumping into him in a bar in Corfu and then doing karaoke together. Thoughts go out to his family.”

