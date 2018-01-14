Expanding ecommerce experts open second office

The new year sees new ventures for expanding Lancaster ecommerce agency Nublue, as they announce the opening of a second office in Manchester.

Following a successful year in 2017 with the addition of serious ecommerce brands to their portfolio, the certified Magento specialists have expanded on their Lancaster head office. The new office is located in the Northern Quarter, sharing a postcode with some of Nublue’s professional network of ecommerce partners, and the north’s top ecommerce brands.

Michael Ashworth, managing director of Nublue, said: “Over the past 10 years the business has seen great success. We’ve skilled our team to expert levels in their field, committing to Magento and building a reputable agency that understands ecommerce, and what consumers want to see online.

“Now is the perfect time to expand, enabling a second convenient location to meet new and existing clients, closer proximity to our datacentre, attracting additional experts from a diverse talent pool, and offering a choice of lifestyles for our team.”

Nublue’s head office and operations will remain in Lancaster, with the new branch becoming an additional base to grow production.