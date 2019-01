The latest exhibition at Arteria in Lancaster is called Ebb and Flow featuring pieces depicting coastal tides, nature, life, balance, well being and inner peace.

There are pieces that make reference to movement and structure that have borne out minimalist and abstract works.

There is a stunning mix of wall art, ceramics, wood, glass, furniture, textile, gift, jewellery and lighting.

The exhibition runs until May 4.

For more information contact Arteria on Brock Street, Lancaster on 01524 61111.