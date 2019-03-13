Excellent Dolphinholme youngsters shine at annual SPAR Youth Games

Twelve children from Dolphinholme Primary School impressed at the SPAR Lancashire School Games last week, picking up first place in the sportshall athletics small schools’ final.

Grosvenor Park also took part and finished 14th in the Year 5/6 event, which was held at Blackpool Sports Centre on Tuesday, March 5.

Over 560 children attended the event, representing their schools and one of 15 Lancashire boroughs after being crowned regionals champions in January’s regional heats.

There were 31 school teams competing in 12 athletic events including obstacle relays, high jump, javelin and speed bounce, and the highest score of the competition took the overall county title.

Two sessions were held on March 5 – a small schools event consisting of 15 teams of 12 athletes and the Year 5/6 competition, 16 teams of 24 children.

The winners of the small schools event were Dolphinholme Church of England Primary School (Lancaster), with second place awarded to Earby Springfield (Pendle) and third to St Marys and St Andrews Catholic Primary School (Preston).

Champions of the Year 5/6 event were Broughton Church of England Primary School (Preston), with second place awarded to Euxton Church of England Primary School (Chorley) and third place achieved by AKS Lytham Independent School (Fylde).

Dianne Cross , Head Teacher at Dolphinholme Church of England Primary School, said: “It was a fantastic event and taking part in the SPAR Lancashire School Games has been inspirational for the children and staff involved.

“Our children have worked so hard for a number of years, and it’s great to see their hard work pay off.”

Steve Jamieson, Lancaster School Games Organiser, said: “Dolphinholme have put a lot of practice into the indoor athletics, and competing against larger schools is a brilliant opportunity for the children.

“It is great to see so many children actively engaged in sport and developing their teamwork skills and confidence.”

The SPAR Lancashire School Games is sponsored by James Hall & Co, SPAR UK wholesaler for the North of England, and runs until July, covering a range of inclusive sports such as angling, climbing and handball. Peter Dodding, sales and marketing director at James Hall & Co said: “We are incredibly proud to be in our 13th year of sponsoring the SPAR Lancashire School Games and working alongside Active Lancashire and the school games organisers to deliver another fantastic year of driving sport participation in schools. Congratulations to all involved!”

There were 560 children representing Blackburn and Darwen; Blackpool; Burnley; Chorley; Hyndburn; Lancaster; Heysham; Pendle; Preston; Ribble Valley; Rossendale; South Ribble; West Lancs; Wyre and Fylde.