Ex-Morecambe High School teacher caught viewing child porn after release from jail

A former Morecambe High School English teacher jailed for viewing child abuse images was released from prison – and then caught after viewing more online pictures.

Brian Rafferty was jailed in 2015 after being caught with 2,000 indecent photos and extreme pornography.

He was teaching English at Morecambe High at the time but was immediately suspended when the allegations came to light.

Rafferty’s contract was later terminated when he was jailed for 16 months at Preston Crown Court. None of the offences related to children at the school he taught at.

Authorities checked the grandfather’s computer equipment following his release from prison, and his online search terms related to child abuse material.

Though he had deleted his viewing history, police found nine such images.

Rafferty, 58, originally of Market Street in Carnforth but now of St Georges Square in Bristol, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children.

He also admitted breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by deleting his Internet history.

Judge Martin Picton jailed Rafferty for 14 months at Bristol Crown Court.

Rafferty, who is barred from working with children and vulnerable adults, was ordered to sign as a sex offender for 10 years.

The court heard police found two images on Rafferty’s laptop computer which were deemed to be in the lowest level of concern, in category C.

In his tablet device there was an image deemed to be in Category A and six images in Category B.

In 2015 we reported how Rafferty admitted seven offences relating to indecent images of children and animals.

Police found hundreds of images during a raid.

Rafferty was jailed for 16 months at Preston Crown Court.

Having taught for more than 20 years he was suspended from the school and then sacked.