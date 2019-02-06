Ex-Lancaster University student and Stansted 15 avoid jail sentences

A former Lancaster University student has escaped a jail sentence after previously being found guilty of terrorism charges.

Laura Clayson, 28, along with 14 other people named as the Stansted 15, has been sentenced to either community service or a suspended prison sentence after blocking a deportation flight from Stansted Airport, in 2017.

It is not yet clear which defendants received which sentence.

Ms Clayson, a former President of Lancaster University Student Union (LUSU), who faced a maximum of life in prison said earlier that the Home Office should be held to account for their actions.

She said that if any of the protestors are jailed “it will be a travesty of justice”.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Chelmsford Crown Court this morning to protest the convictions.

In a statement, the Stansted 15 said: “These terror convictions and the ten-week trial that led to them are an injustice that has profound implications for our lives. The convictions will drastically limit our ability to work, travel and take part in everyday life. Yet, people seeking asylum in this country face worse than this: they are placed in destitution and their lives in limbo, by the Home Office’s vicious system every single day.

“When a country uses draconian terror legislation against people for peaceful protest, snatches others from their homes in dawn raids, incarcerates them without time limit and forces them onto planes in the middle of the night, due to take them to places where their lives might be at risk, something is very seriously wrong. Every single one of us should be very worried about our democracy and our future.

“We demand that these convictions are quashed, and that the Government dismantles the vicious, barely legal, immigration system that destroys so many people’s lives.”