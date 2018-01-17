Events held across district to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Events have been organised around the district to mark Holocaust Memorial Day later this month.

Holocaust Memorial Day is for everyone to remember the millions of people killed in the Holocaust during the Second World War and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

This year’s commemorations are based around the theme of ‘the power of words’ and will run in the lead-up to the national day on January 27.

The theme explores how language has been used in the past, and how it is used in the present day, and how spoken and written words from individuals, corporations, community organisations or the state can have a huge impact, whether good or bad.

Events in the Lancaster district begin with a Bagel Brunch at Lancaster University Jewish Rooms on January 19.

On January 21 there will be a tree planting ceremony at Lancaster University – meet at the Chaplaincy Centre from 10am. This will be followed by quiet reflections at the Islamic Prayer Rooms and a Bagel Brunch at 11.30am at the Jewish Rooms.

From noon until 2pm on January 25 there will be a commemoration and candle lighting at Lancaster University in Alexandra Square.

Also at the university, in the entrance to the library, there will be a small exhibition of books related to the Holocaust, from January 19.

Following this is a screening of Alone in Berlin (12A) at The Dukes on January 21.

On January 25 there will be an event commemorating the Holocaust at Lancaster Castle, while on January 26 there will be a screening of the film Living through the Holocaust at Halton Mill, a film about the memories of Stephen Breuer, Lancaster based Holocaust survivor.

At Lancaster’s Priory Church, an Interfaith Service will take place on January 28 at 6.30pm. The service will feature readings and reflections, music and payers from a variety of traditions.

Meanwhile, libraries will use the power of the words in the books in their care to highlight the importance of Holocaust Memorial Day.

From January 22 to 29, displays of posters, leaflets and books from libraries will also remind visitors of the importance of the day.

For more information, go to hmd.org.uk.