Eric and Ern come to Lancaster Grand

From the Olivier-nominated duo behind the hugely celebrated and critically acclaimed West End hit, Eric and Ern, this homage is crammed full of comedy sketches that hit all the right notes.

From Greig’s Piano concerto to Mr Memory and ‘Arsenal’, the show is full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and, of course, a musical guest.

The show evokes memories of a time when whole families would huddle around the telly on Sunday evenings.

Eric and Ern comes to Lancaster’s Grand Theatre on September 13, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £22, from The Grand on 01524 64695.

Visit www.lancastergrand.co.uk.