Two Lancashire women charged after climate change protest

The protest was organised by Extinction Rebellion MCR Direct Action
The protest was organised by Extinction Rebellion MCR Direct Action
Share this article

Two people from Lancashire have been charged after a climate change protest in Manchester.

A total of eight people have been charged after the protest - which blocked a route through the city for several hours yesterday.

They include two people from Lancaster, who will now face a court date.

All eight were charged with Wilful Obstruction of the Highway contrary to section 137(1) of the Highways Act 1980 including 21-year-old Pernina Jacobs, of St George's Quay, Lancaster, and 23-year-old Anna Oakes-Monger, also of St George's Quay Lancaster.

They have been bailed to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on January 3.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly after 3pm on Saturday, November 24, police responded after a number of people were reported to be wilfully obstructing the highway on Oxford Street, Manchester."