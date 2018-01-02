Tread carefully along the district’s canal towpaths

The Canal & River Trust is calling on people to enjoy the waterways safely this winter by taking extra care on towpaths.

Given the potential for low temperatures and wet and windy conditions, it’s important to take extra care - wrap up warm and check the weather before heading for a walk or run along a towpath.

Tony Stammers, Head of Safety at the Canal & River Trust, said: “As the temperature drops, our waterways look beautiful in the frost and snow and the towpath is a perfect place to head for a wintery walk.

“However, with the cold temperatures and the dark afternoons and nights, it’s even more important to take care and stay safe when out and about.

“Look out for icy conditions. Towpaths, bridges and lock-sides can become slippery at this time of year and snow can conceal boat mooring rings and ropes.

“And whilst frozen canals look beautiful, obviously no-one should ever attempt to walk on or test the thickness of the ice.”

Top tips:

Whether running or walking, be safe and tell someone where you are heading – take your mobile phone.

The towpath can be slippery when wet and icy so wear sturdy footwear and be careful where you tread.

Daylight draws in fast during the winter months so keep an eye on the time.

Ice will not support your weight. Do not step on the ice and never follow a pet onto the ice.

To find out more about staying safe near the water go to https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/about-us/our-campaigns/safety-on-our-waterways/winter-water-safety

To find out more about teaching children how to stay safe near water go to https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/explorers/water-safety.