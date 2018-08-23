Tots return to nature at RSPB Leighton Moss

While older children return to school, toddlers can continue their outdoor fun at RSPB Leighton Moss in Silverdale with the return of Nature Tots on Tuesday September 4.

The twice-monthly events, which are running into their fifth successful year, help under 5’s and their parents or carers to discover and appreciate the joys of the natural world together, and by doing so hope to inspire families to spend more time pursuing such vital experiences.

In each session the expert RSPB learning team of enthusiastic staff and, volunteers, aim to engage both the children and adults with wildlife in fun, educational and sensory activities taking place in natural spaces and all weathers.

A central theme, such as ‘leaves’ or ‘minibeasts’, is explored, featuring visits to the hidden orchard or sensory garden and a combination of singing songs, stories, craft activities, trails and wild play. Refreshments – juice for the youngsters, tea and coffee for the adults, biscuits for all – are included.

Carol Bamber, learning officer at Leighton Moss, said: “Nature Tots has been a treasured event in the Leighton Moss calendar since it began in 2014. “It is incredibly valuable to see families have positive experiences and feel a sense of belonging within a natural setting, whilst learning about the incredible wildlife surrounding them.

“It strikes at the heart of the RSPB’s ambition to connect children with nature, and encourage a new generation to care about wildlife and conservation.”

Nature Tots costs £4 per child (£3 RSPB member children), whilst adults go free. No booking is necessary. For more information visit www.rspb.org.uk/leightonmoss.Pic: Leila Balin.