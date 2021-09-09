Silverdale's Leighton Moss named one of RSPB's top places to visit this autumn

The RSPB has revealed its reserve at Leighton Moss, near Carnforth, in it’s “top ten spectacular autumn nature reserves” to visit.

With over 200 nature reserves across the country, the charity are celebrating the wonderful autumn season by inviting people to spend time in nature – whether it’s a relaxing stroll through swaying reeds, a crunchy walk through fallen leaves and mystical woodland, or a peaceful sunset over a mosaic of habitats.

RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve has been crowned one of the RSPB’s best places to visit this autumn for its awesome sunsets and golden hues reflected across the wetland pools. Visitors can stroll along the reserve’s trails or climb the nine-metre high Skytower to witness reedbeds undergoing their dramatic transformation; turning from green to a mix of colours as the seed heads turn purple and the stems turn to glorious gold.

Sunset at RSPB Leighton Moss. Photo credit: Liz Mitchell

Making the top ten list alongside nature reserves from across the country, visitors may spot bearded tits clinging from the reeds or up close while feeding from the reserve’s grit trays, or even catch a glimpse the reserve’s largest resident, the red deer.

Speaking of the charity’s shortlist of autumn nature reserves, the RSPB’s Becca Smith, said: “Whether it’s close to home or further afield, making time to incorporate nature into your staycation this autumn can really help you to recharge your batteries.

"A visit to one of our fantastic reserves can help you do just that. With plenty on offer from winding paths and family fun trails, to wildlife spectacles, vast landscape panoramas, cosy cafés, and shops packed with gifts and treats for any nature enthusiast, there is something for everyone to enjoy this September.”

Joining RSPB Leighton Moss, were nine other RSPB reserves in the top ten spectacular autumn nature reserves list.