Renew your garden waste subscription

Lancaster residents can now renew their garden waste subscription for 2019/2020.

During its second year of operation, Lancaster City Council’s subscription service was used by more than 21,000 households, with some residents sharing bins with neighbours to halve the cost.

Others households with gardens chose to use alternatives such as home composting or preferred to take their garden waste to a household waste recycling centre themselves.

For 2019/20, the subscription cost remains at £40 per bin, for collections from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

Residents already subscribed to the service will be sent an email or letter over the next few days with instructions on how to quickly and conveniently renew their subscription.

To ensure a continuous collection service, residents are asked to re-subscribe by the end of February.

To visit re-subscribe visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/gardenwaste