Plans for central section of region’s biggest plumbing project posted online for customers in Lancaster and the Ribble Valley

The water firm is refurbishing the giant Haweswater Aqueduct which has been bringing drinking water from Cumbria, through Lancashire and into Greater Manchester since 1955.

Time has taken its toll on the pipeline and work is needed to minimise water disruptions and maintain water quality.

The Haweswater Aqueduct Resilience Programme (HARP) proposes replacing six sections of the 110km pipeline.

Archive photo of Haweswater Aqueduct under construction.

After its innovative virtual public exhibition, launched due to Covid restrictions, United Utilities is now publishing its planning application proposals online showing plans for the two new proposed tunnel sections, which stretch between Lancaster and Ribble Valley.

Over 12,000 people took part in last years’ face to face public exhibitions, or visited the virtual site to check out proposals, with 2,000 people taking the opportunity to have their say about the plans.

Proposals for this section of the pipeline can be viewed hereThe online plans follow the same format as the virtual exhibition site and show details of each working area. They also include an interactive map and a ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ document.

Full details of the proposals will be included in the planning applications to be submitted to Lancaster City Council and Ribble Valley Borough Council in June 2021.

Stakeholder manager, Jemma Parkinson, said: “We want to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in our consultation process and especially to all those that sent us their views and comments.

“We have been busy consulting with communities, customers, businesses and stakeholders to help develop this programme.

“Thousands of people have had their say, helping us to deliver one of the biggest consultation exercises we have ever undertaken.

“Their input has assisted in the creation of the final programme of works which will secure vital water services for generations to come,” she added.

United Utilities is also planning to hold a live Webinar at 6pm on June 3 so customers can hear more about the plans.

The Webinar will be hosted by the projects’ planners, engineers and specialists as they talk through the proposed central pipelines.