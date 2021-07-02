Litter pick planned around Heysham to add to 56 tonnes of rubbish already removed from Morecambe Bay

Freedom Mallows has joined forces with the LOVEmyBEACH project and Lancashire Active for the litter pick.

Chelsey Needham, brand administrator for Freedom Mallows said “if there is one thing we have all realised through lock down it’s the importance of getting outdoors and spending time in nature.

"The Freedom team were upset to see PPE and rubbish on the beaches around Morecambe Bay and with lock down easing and tourists and locals flooding back to our beaches, we want to play our part in protecting this beautiful area”.

Litter pickers on St Annes beach. Dawn Chapman with daughter Sophia Mason, 9.

The LOVEmyBEACH project has provided the Freedom Confectionery team with litter picking equipment and they have been joining the existing army of local volunteers by taking part in “lunch time litter picks” from there offices in Heysham.

With Covid restrictions easing, the team are planning on joining existing LOVEmyBEACH volunteers and the Carnforth Wombles to take part in Keep Britain Tidy’s “Great British Spring Clean” on July 15.

The volunteers will be working alongside the Freedom Team to clear as much rubbish from beaches and footpaths around Heysham as they can.

Anya Kuliszewski, LOVEmyBEACH Officer for Cumbria said “It’s fantastic that this local business is taking such a pride in protecting Morecambe Bay and helping keep it a special place for wildlife and our local communities.

"Our existing volunteers are taking part in this event, but if you are interested in attending one of our litter picking events in the future, then head to the Morecambe Bay Partnership website and fill out an enquiry form.”

Freedom Confectionery, based in Morecambe is home to The Worlds Only Inclusive Mallows that are completely Vegan and Top 14 allergy free, Halal Certified and Kosher suitable.

The LOVEmyBEACH project has been working alongside Morecambe Bay Partnership to lead the charge against rubbish in Morecambe Bay and has already removed 56 tonnes of rubbish- the equivalent of over four double decker buses.