Lancaster residents encouraged to plant trees and bring wildlife back into the city

As part of National Tree Week, the Tree Council and Animal Friends Insurance have announced a partnership that could bring more trees and hedgerows to the area.

Schools, community groups, parish and town councils, as well as Tree Warden Networks in Lancaster, are being asked to apply to the "Trees and Hedgerows for Wildlife and Biodiversity Fund".

The initiative is being funded by Animal Friends Insurance in an effort to bring more nature in communities.

Members of The Tree Council and Animal Friends Insurance doing their bit to help wildlife thrive. Photo credit: The Tree Council

Westley Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Animal Friends Insurance, said: “It’s important to us and to our customers that we continue to protect British wildlife. A third of all woodland wildlife species are in decline and one in ten woodland wildlife species is at risk of extinction. By tackling habitat loss, the cause of the decline in many local species, we hope there will be a brighter future for our wildlife. But it’s not just our wonderful wildlife that will benefit - planting trees and hedgerows will lead to cleaner air and reduced flooding for our communities.”

Sara Lom, Chief Executive of The Tree Council, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Animal Friends to deliver this wonderful grant programme. Planting and caring for new trees and hedgerows across the UK is vital as we work together to address the climate and nature crises and it benefits us all. These carbon-guzzling, wildlife-boosting, flood-reducing wonders are good for us, for our wildlife and for our planet and we look forward to seeing the incredible new habitats this partnership will create.”

Successful applications will receive up to £1,500 to be spent on trees or hedgerows. Up to 15% of the amount awarded may go towards wider ecological enhancements to support wildlife and biodiversity, such as providing nesting, feeding and roosting opportunities for birds, bee and insect hotels, bat boxes or ponds.

The deadline for applications is Friday, December 17th, at 5pm.