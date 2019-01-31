Lancaster City Council pest control team shortlisted for award

Lancaster City Council’s pest control team has been shortlisted for a national award.

The team, which is based at Morecambe Town Hall, has been nominated in the Local Authority of the Year category of the British Pest Management Awards.

The nomination recognises the team’s continued commitment to innovation, which has seen it launch a new commercial arm to offer commercial contracts to businesses.

Called Unbugged, the aim of the new commercial operation is to increase income from pest control services, which will enable the council to continue to provide subsidised services to the public and discounts for people on benefits.

The committed team of pest control technicians now boasts an impressive roster of clients ranging from food outlets, office complexes, shops and restaurants, commercial, industrial and agricultural premises, and local education providers.

Coun Andrew Warriner, Cabinet member with responsibility for health and housing, said: “This nomination is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the pest control team.

“Win or lose, they should feel extremely proud at being nominated for this prestigious award.”

The pest control team offers services dedicated to eradicating all manner of pests from wasps, fleas, bed bugs and beetles to moths, cockroaches and ants – no job is too big or small.

Unbugged also offers a range of bird-proofing services including spiking, netting and gull egg replacement, as well as flying insect control including supply and servicing of flykiller units and fitting of window and door screens.

They will find out whether they’ve won the coveted trophy at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 20.

For more information on pest control services visit Lancaster.gov.uk/pestcontrol or follow them on Twitter @lcstr_unbugged