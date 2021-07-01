Sacha Dench the Human Swan with year five pupils from Rylands Primary School and the paramotor (l-r) Leon Lowther, Lillie Rose Watt, Destiny Louis, Jacob Pinder. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

In pictures: Human Swan lands in Morecambe as part of Round Britain Climate Challenge

Sacha Dench, also known as the Human Swan, visited the Eden Project North site in Morecambe as part of the Round Britain Climate Challenge, her daring paramotor flight to circumnavigate Great Britain.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 3:45 pm

Children from local schools representing the Lancaster and Morecambe Pupil Parliament were there to speak to her about the expedition.

The 3,000-mile expedition will travel anti-clockwise around the country, ending back in Glasgow about six weeks later.

Sacha is travelling by a wind and green electricity-powered paramotor.

1. Human Swan

Sacha Dench shows pupils from Ryelands Primary School how her paramotor works. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Buy photo

2. Human Swan

Sacha Dench the Human Swan speaks with pupils from Ryelands Primary School on Morecambe promenade. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Buy photo

3. Human Swan

Destiny Louis (10) from Ryelands Primary School tries on the paramotor for size. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Buy photo

4. Human Swan

Sacha Dench shows pupils from Ryelands Primary School how her paramotor works. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Buy photo
Morecambe Sacha Dench Great Britain Eden Project North
