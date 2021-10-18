Homes and businesses hit by power cut in Lancaster

Electricity North West say a total of 84 homes are without supply due to a fault with a high voltage cable in the LA1 area.

People first reported the power cut at 6.23am and engineers swiftly made their way to the site to carry out repairs.

Electricity North West says it expects power to be restored to all affected homes by 9.20am.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "This power cut has been caused by an unexpected incident on the high voltage cable that provides electricity to homes and businesses.

"We didn't know before the electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get the power back on safely and as quickly as possible."

Postcodes affected

LA1 1HL, LA1 5SQ, LA1 1AH, LA1 1AG, LA1 5SE, LA1 3BS, LA1 1AD, LA1 5RD, LA1 1RB, LA1 1RD, LA1 5SP, LA1 1AF, LA1 5QX, LA1 1VV, LA1 5RD, LA1 2AP, LA1 5QZ, LA1 3QJ, LA1 5RE, LA1 1RB, LA1 1GA, LA1 3QF, LA1 1RD, LA1 1HL, LA1 5QH, LA1 1VV, LA1 5RB, LA1 1AH, LA1 3QR, LA1 1GA, LA1 5RG, LA1 5QX, LA1 5RF, LA1 3QR, LA1 5QU, LA1 5SS, LA1 1SA, LA1 1AF, LA1 5QQ, LA1 5QW, LA1 5SR, LA1 1AD, LA1 5SE, LA1 5SP, LA1 1EE, LA1 3QD, LA1 5QJ, LA1 5RF, LA1 1AG, LA1 5QU, LA1 1PJ, LA1 5QP, LA1 1HW, LA1 1AH, LA1 1HU, LA1 5SS, LA1 1QD, LA1 5QR, LA1 1HN, LA1 1AH, LA1 1QH, LA1 2AP, LA1 5RA, LA1 5QJ, LA1 3QF, LA1 1QH, LA1 5QW, LA1 3QJ, LA1 5SQ, LA1 5QT, LA1 1QL, LA1 5QY, LA1 1HN, LA1 5QP