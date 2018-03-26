Fracking protesters climb on top of truck

Fracking protesters intercepted and climbed on top of a truck at motorway services last night, say police.

The truck was on its way to the Cuadrilla site on Preston New Road when its driver stopped to check its breaks at Forton Services near Lancaster at around 10.30pm on Sunday.

Police say three protesters then approached the truck with one of them climbing on top of the wagon.

A spokesman for the police said: "We had some of the protesters from the fracking site climb onto a truck when the driver stopped to check his breaks.

"Three protesters are currently with the truck with one on top of it.

"Thankfully, there is no disruption to traffic.

"We will be monitoring the situation."