Drivers can plug in to new technology in Morecambe and Lancaster

Drivers of electric and plug in vehicles will be able to go that extra mile soon thanks to Lancaster City Council’s successful bid for funding to install charging points for electric vehicles in Lancaster and Morecambe.

The council has received a grant from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) for 75 per cent of the cost of installing double charging points at five of its public car parks and one privately managed car park.

The grant is from a new £2.5m fund from OLEV and to qualify for funding, the points had to be close to residential areas and an electricity supply.

The points are scheduled to be in place by the end of March next year and will be located at the Charter House, Auction Mart and Upper Leonardgate car parks in Lancaster and the Morecambe Library and West View car parks in Morecambe.

An additional double charging point will be installed at the Dallas Road Boys and Girls Club and funded by Charge my Street, a Community Benefit Society which raises the money for the installation and operation of local electric vehicle charge points. Charging points have already been installed by the council at White Lund Depot and Lancaster Town Hall with the expected delivery of its first electric vans in the next few months.

Coun Darren Clifford, Cabinet member for climate change, said: “One of the council’s ambitions is to help provide clean and safe neighbourhoods by using innovation and technology to reduce its impact on the environment.

“Being able to provide the infrastructure for residents to switch to using electric vehicles and do their bit for the environment too will not only cut motoring costs but also play a part in improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions in the future.”.