Climate action coming to Lancaster as part of nationwide campaign

Talks on electric car usage are among the events on offer. Photo: Getty Images

Taking place from September 18-26, the climate action campaign known as the Great Big Green Week will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events.

The campaign aims to draw attention to climate change, destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in communities like Lancaster and showcasing positive actions to tackle climate change.

Lancaster is hosting a range of community events, ranging from tours of sustainable housing, diversity hotspots like Claver Hill community farm and a local plastic bottle top recycling company, to electric car charging events and community conversations.

See here for a list of events.

The Great Big Green Week is being organised by The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against climate change, and locally the programme of events is co-ordinated by Transition City Lancaster.

Kathy Barton of Transition City Lancaster said: “This summer we have seen the impacts of extreme weather caused by climate change all around us, from devastating floods in Germany and China, to horrific fires in Greece and the USA. Climate change is the fight of our lifetime.”

Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: "This summer has shown us that climate crisis is with us here and now.

"We are all being challenged to transform our thinking and our actions to take on a new low carbon future.

"I encourage everyone to come along to the events advertised because Great Big Green Week is leading the way, showing us how our community organisations are doing life differently. Thank you to everyone involved for taking time out to create interesting, fun events all over the area.”

Anna Clayton, north Lancashire’s FoodFutures coordinator, said: “Tackling climate change and the wider ecological emergency is the biggest challenge of our times and one that will require all of us to pitch in and work together around.